Lagos fixes new date for entrance exam into model colleges

The Lagos state Ministry of Education has fixed new dates for the screening test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and placement test into JSS 1 in all public secondary schools.

July 15th -23rd, 2019 has been fixed for the BEC examination, July 20th for the screening test into Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools while the placement test into Lagos state public secondary schools is fixed for July 27, 2019, our reporter learnt.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, had earlier announced a shift in the dates for the examinations, explaining that the postponement was necessitated by the inability of many schools and private individuals to adhere strictly to the dictates of the new full e-registration system adopted by the Examinations Board this year, which, according to her has made most of the data submitted incomplete.

Adekanye further noted that the Examinations Board had replaced the manual registration with e-registration to frustrate the activities of middle-men who have been extorting unsuspecting parents/guardians.

“There is need to clean up the data with a view to bringing every candidate on board, thus necessitating the shift,” she said.

