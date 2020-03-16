Lagos explosion: Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari, launches N2bn funds for Abule-Ado’s victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set up a panel to investigate the explosion which claimed several lives and properties on Sunday in Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state.

He disclosed this on Monday while fielding questions from State House reporters in Abuja after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the panel led by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties had less than two weeks to submit its full report.

The governor, who said President Buhari also looked forward to receiving the outcome of committee’s task, said the government had already established a N2billion emergency relief funds to support the victims of the explosion.

He said the reports that the community was close to pipeline and that a gas plant was also situated in the affected area were “speculative”.

He said the panel was necessary because the state has never experienced such level of destruction, stressing the need to build more roads that will bypass the pipeline’s right of way.

He said: “We will be fair but we will also be firm. What is popular might not be what is right but we will do the right thing. That is what I can assure you.”

Sanwo-Olu added that the government, which had demolished 20 buildings in less than a year, would continue the exercise to check uncontrolled building and development across the state.

