Lagos explosion: Death toll rises to 21, two still missing

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed the recovery of another body in the site of Sunday’s pipeline explosion at Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

He advised members of the public to keep away from the scene as the recovery exercise continues.

He said with the recovery of the additional body, the total number of fatalities has increased to 21.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in an update sent to our correspondent, said: “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp. Two missing. Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage inquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene.”

No fewer than 60 students of Bethlehem Girls College located within the area sustained varying degrees of injuries in the explosion which happened on Sunday.

Authorities said they injured were taken to the Nigerian Navy Hospital in Ojo Cantonment.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator of NEMA in Lagos, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that over 50 buildings, including Bethlehem Girls College and a popular hotel, were damaged in the explosion.

