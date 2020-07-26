Lagos East: No candidate yet for bye-election – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has said the party has no candidate yet for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo made the clarification against the backdrop of trending report that a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Dele Alake has been selected as the party’s candidate.

In the statement, the party spokesman dismissed the report, saying the selection process is yet to commence.

He explained that the party is still mourning the demise of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo who represented the district, noting that his “sudden departure” sent shock waves through the fabrics of the party.

Again, the statement noted that INEC is yet to officially notify the party of the scheduled by-election.

The statement read: “The constitution of our party is explicit about the process for the emergence of candidates for elections and we are irrevocably committed to abide by this.

“The nomination is either by consensus or a primary among the aspirants.”

According to the statement, “The party acknowledges the interest the by-election may generate as the ruling party, but we want to urge all and sundry to play by the rules.”

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to provide, at the appointed time, a level playing field for all the aspirants to engender internal democracy.

“We want assure the media, party men and women and other interests that we will communicate the plan and process and program of the party towards the by-election at the appropriate time,” the statement added.

