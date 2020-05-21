Lagos doctors may shelve proposed strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos may shelve the proposed sit-at-home following the intervention of the state government, Daily Trust can report.

The NMA had earlier on Wednesday declared an indefinite strike over harassment of its members and other health workers by the security agencies enforcing the 6 am to 8 pm curfew.

“All doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association in Lagos proceed on a sit-at-home starting from 6 pm today (Wednesday, 20th May 2020) indefinitely, until such a time when the government and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, are clear on how they wish to operationalise the lockdown/restriction of movement directive as it relates to essential service and service providers, including healthcare services and doctors,” the NMA resolved on Wednesday.

The NMA made its resolution known in a statement signed by Chairman, Dr. Saliu Oseni, and Secretary, Dr. Ramon Moronkola.

Our correspondent reports that Lagos State remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with 2,755 cases as of Tuesday, according to the figure by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NMA also demanded a written statement signed by the government and the appropriate police authorities; “with clear terms on the status of essential services, including healthcare services and its providers, should be issued, advertised in the social and mainstream media, and a copy submitted to the secretariat of the Lagos State branch of NMA.”

The decision came a day after the Nigerian Police commenced stricter enforcement of the extension of the 6:00 am to 8 pm curfew in Lagos on Tuesday.

As a result of the increased enforcement, many essential workers and journalists were arrested by the police on Tuesday night in Lagos.

The journalists were later released after the intervention of police higher authorities.

But following the statement issued by the NMA, the state government quickly intervened to resolve the unfolding crisis by impressing it on the security agencies to stop the alleged harassment of essential service providers.

When contacted Wednesday evening, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said that the matter had been resolved.

