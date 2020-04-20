Lagos discharges 4 more COVID-19 patients

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has discharged four more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing the total number of patients successfully treated in the State to 98.

This was disclosed on the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, @LSMOH late Sunday night.

Three of the patients were discharged from the isolation facility at Yaba while the remaining one was discharged from the Lagos University Teaching University, having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to the virus.

It stated that the patients, all male have been released to reunite with the society.

The state government appealed to residents to stay at home and stay safe to achieve a disease-free Lagos.

Daily Trust reports the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.

Lagos alone recorded 70 out of the 86 new cases on Sunday.

Daily Trust Online had exclusively reported that the index case in Borno state – a retired anesthetic nurse working with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA – died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

A total of 170 people have been treated and discharged, nationwide. Twenty-one people have died from the virus.

