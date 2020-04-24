Lagos discharges 10 coronavirus patients

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten COVID-19 patients who have received treatment from the Lagos State Government and has tested negative twice to the virus have been discharged and allowed to reunite with their families.

The ten patients, made up of three females and seven males including three foreign nationals, two Indians and one Filipino were discharged from the infectious disease hospital, Yaba and the Mobolaji Johnson stadium, Onikan isolation centres in Lagos.

This was made known by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter handle on Friday evening.

According to him, “We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against COVID-19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.”

He enjoined the residents of Lagos to practice great personal hygiene and join the Mask Up Lagos campaign by using a face mask whenever they are in public.

He insisted social distancing is important in stopping the spread.

As at 7:00pm on April 24, Lagos has 590 confirmed cases, 117 discharged, two evacuated, eight transferred and 18 deaths.

There are still 445 active cases in the state.

Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom. Today,10 patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreigners have been discharged from our facilities pic.twitter.com/y58Yu2VEkM — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 24, 2020



Nigeria recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total confirmed cases in the country to 981.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, disclosed this in a post on its official twitter handle on Thursday night.

Lagos had the highest with 78 new cases while the Federal Capital Territory followed with 14.

The two cities have intensified community testing for the coronavirus in the past few days.

Ogun had five, Gombe recorded four while Borno and Akwa Ibom confirmed three and two new cases respectively. Kwara and Plateau had one each.

As governments around the world fight hard to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there are about 15 countries on earth without any reported COVID-19 cases.

Following the stay at home order issued by authorities in Nigeria, this means that there is every likely hood that Ramadan will be observed without conducting Tafsir, lectures and Tarawih prayers.

Thankfully, with several tools and platforms available, organisations can take advantage of their availability to conduct their activities seamlessly.

Check out three Inexpensive tools that Muslims can leverage to organise lectures and tafsir.

Meanwhile the United States government says the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, played important role in the repatriation of over $300 million from funds allegedly stolen by the former head of state, Sani Abacha.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App