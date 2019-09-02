Lagos: Dialogues, youths employment will solve banditry in the North – Sarkin Fulani

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Muhammadu Bambado, has urged the Northern governors to emulate Zamfara State governor in resolving the issues of banditry and kidnapping in their states.

He disclosed that dialogues with the armed bandits will surely resolve the current insecurity in the North.

Bambado disclosed this on Sunday while receiving members of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Youth Council of Nigeria in his palace on Sunday.

He emphasised that job creations for the teeming youths and added that government cannot employ every one but can create job opportunities in the various sector of the economy ranging from farming, animal rearing, mineral resources among others

“Dialogue is very vital when it comes to conflict resolution, let the State governors of the affected regions in the North engage the armed bandits, let them drop their weapons. It was done in Zamfara and it has worked,” he said.

Earlier Yahaya Doma, who led the delegates described the recent security situations in the North as worrisome.

He said that some parts of the region is now like an abattoir where people are being killed everyday.

He added that the youth in the region are facing a lot of challenges ranging from insecurity and unemployment, they thereby sought the assistance of the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos to support their move in resolving the issues.

They presented the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Bambado, with an award of Ambassador of peace and Tranquility, where they commended him for his selfless service to society

