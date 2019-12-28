Lagos Dep Gov apprehends commercial drivers for driving against traffic

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday, apprehended two commercial drivers and their buses for driving against traffic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commercial drivers were apprehended at Majidun area of Ikorodu, on the outskirts of Lagos.

The buses with registration numbers, FKJ 704 XK and FKJ 864 XV, were driving inward Ikorodu using the outward Ikorodu Lane.

NAN reports that the two buses and the drivers were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Owode Onirin police station for necessary actions. (NAN)

