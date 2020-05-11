Lagos COVID-19 patients increase to 1, 861

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, on Monday announced that the number of COVID-19 patients across the state had increased to 1,861.

Abayomi, who made the disclosure through his Twitter handle, said 81 new COVID-19 infected patients were confirmed in the state on Sunday, May 10th.

“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,861,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that on Sunday 21 fully recovered COVID-19 patients, four female and 17 male Nigerians, were discharged.

He said the state, as at last Sunday, had conducted about 9,583 COVID-19 tests.

Abayomi advised residents to call the state’s hotline 08000CORONA for issues pertaining to COVID-19.

He enjoined Lagos residents to stay safe and obey all ease of lockdown guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. (NAN)

