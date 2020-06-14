Lagos COVID-19 cases hit 7,035 as Nigeria’s total infections near 16,000

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State now stands at 7,035, according to data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC made the disclosure on Sunday in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 13.

It added that Nigeria recorded 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total infections to 15,682.

It said that Lagos recorded 195 new COVID-19 infections on June 13, increasing the number to 7,035 cases.

According to NCDC, Lagos recorded no death and discharge on the reported day, thus its number of deaths and discharges remain at 82 and 1,137 respectively.

“As it stands, Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 7,035 of the 15,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria,” NCDC said.

The centre said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that Lagos State reported the highest number of cases with 195 new cases and the FCT was second with 50 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said that out of the 15,682, 10,174 are active cases while 5,101 cases have been treated and discharged.

The centre said Nigeria recorded a total 407 deaths in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC has released guidelines to be observed by churches and mosques following the reopening of worship centres by most states in the country.

The health agency noted that the spread of the coronavirus has been attributed to large gatherings by so many countries, therefore there’s a need to follow strict guidelines in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The Federal Government relaxed the ban placed on religious settings, allowing faith groups to meet while adhering to public health and social measures on the June 2.

