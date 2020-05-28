‘Lagos BRT operators to roll out more buses’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, says more Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will soon be rolled out to address the chaotic situation at major bus stops.

Oladeinde announced this at a ministerial press briefing in commemoration of the first year in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Ikeja on Wednesday.

He said the state government was currently working with selected operators to ensure the buses are rolled out, as soon as possible, to offer relief to commuters along the Agege Motor Road and Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

Oladeinde added that the state had completed the Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

On Bus Shelters under construction across the metropolis, Oladeinde said that the bus terminals in Agege, Ojota, Ajah, International Airport, Yaba and Oyingbo were at different stages of completion.

