Lagos Assembly tasks Sanwo-Olu on road projects supervision

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday adopted a motion calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure to ensure quality supervision of road projects in the state.

The house also called on the governor to direct the State Treasury Office to ensure that contractors were not paid contractual money without meeting the necessary standard conditions. The adoption followed the motion moved by Abiodun Tobun, Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, at the plenary session. (NAN)

