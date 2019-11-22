Lagos Assembly suspends LG chair over alleged fund misappropriation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday suspended the chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye local government, Mr. Oloruntoba Oke over alleged administrative incompetence and financial recklessness.

The House also ordered the deployment of the council manager, treasurer and engineer.

The House therefore directed the Vice Chairman, Mr Usman Hamzat to take over the affairs of the council with immediate effect.

This followed the resolution of the House after adopting the report of the five-man Ad-Hoc committee on the investigation of Ifako-Ijaye Local government.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Rotimi Olowo, said the investigation followed the petition by concerned residents of the council.

According to the committee, the N350m loan taken by the council under Oke’s leadership was not appropriately expended.

The House pointed out that Oke also failed to abide by the administrative guidelines stipulated by the State Assembly in 2011.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Muyiwa Jimoh said, the error created was as a result of the bureaucracy in local government and failed to abide by the administrative guidelines set up by the House.

