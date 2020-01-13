Lagos assembly screens 3 commissioner-nominees Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State House of Assembly has fixed Thursday for the screening of three commissioner-nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The three commissioner-nominees earlier screened by the House Ad hoc Committee last Friday included Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde and Bamigbose Martins.

The assembly had on August 16 rejected three of the nominees presented to it for approval by Sanwo-Olu, necessitating their replacement.

The house also invited nominees for the Civil Service Commission and Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) for final screening.

Giving the report of the eight-man Ad hoc Committee on Screening of Governor’s nominees during plenary yesterday, the chairman, Rotimi Abiru said all the nominees met the criteria of the committee.

Abiru stated that all the nominees were screened by the committee on December 13, 2019 and that they all answered questions put to them and provided all the necessary documents.

While some members sought clarifications on the specific performances of the nominees, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said there was no need as they would be invited to the house.

“The nominees would still be invited by the house to defend their nominations and this would give us an opportunity to know their ability and capability,” Obasa said.

The eight other nominees screened by the committee included three for the state House of Assembly Service Commission and five for the state Civil Service Commission.

Those screened for the Assembly Service Commission included Hon. Akeem Bello, a former member of the 8th Assembly; Hon. Kabiru Lawal, a member of the House 2007- 2015 and Mr. Richard Osungboye.

The nominees screened for the state Civil Service Commission were Mr. Babatunde Seriki, a former member of the House; Hon. Avoseh Suuru, Mr Adesina Odeyemi, Mrs. Olubunmi Fabanwo and Mr Kamarudeen Olorunoje.

