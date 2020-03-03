Lagos Assembly passes Amotekun bill into law

Breaking News
The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC).

The bill was passed after it scaled through the third reading of the amendment to the LSNSC Agency Law 2019 on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

After the third reading of the bill, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, called for a voice vote with all members supporting the bill.

The bill, which empowers the state government to establish the Amotekun security outfit in the state, seeks to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit jointly established by the South-West States.

It would be recalled that the House had, after the first and second reading of the bill, held a public hearing where submissions and memoranda were considered.

It was gathered that part of the submissions received was that the Amotekun operatives would carry licensed arms.

