‘Lafia varsity student did not impregnate female lecturer’

The Federal University Lafia, (FULafia) in Nasarawa state has debunked as fake news reports that one of its male undergraduate students has impregnated his female lecturer.

The Head, Information and Public Relations Department of the university, Abubakar Ibrahim debunked it in a statement on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Management of Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has been drawn to a story which has gone viral on the social media to the effect that one “Kelvin,” said to be a student of Computer Science Department of FULafia, has impregnated a lecturer of the department.

“This story cannot be further away from falsehood. Therefore, the management wishes to state categorically that the story is nothing but a fabrication by the writer, mischievous and aimed at destroying the good image and reputation of Federal University of Lafia because no such incident has happened in the university.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the purported story. The Management of Federal University of Lafia will continue to maintain high moral standard in the university,” he said.

