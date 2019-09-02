Lafia to Akwanga road to be closed today

ADVERTISEMENT

The road from Lafia to Akwanga will be closed today.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Lafia by China Harbour, the company executing the dualization of Keffi–Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road project.

It stated that: “This is to inform the public that rock blasting operation will take place on Monday, 2nd September 2019 at one kilometer from Eggon Town, going to Akwanga by the right hand side from between hours of 10:00 am to 5pm. There will be one short controlled blast during this time.

“The nature of the blast work is highly dangerous, the general public is advised to be cautious during the time and advised to observe safety signages, transport will be shut down for a short time during the blast.

“Please, take another route to your destination if necessary. Please ensure that kids and pets are kept in a safe place during the time,” the statement added.

The company regretted any inconvenience the blast might cause the general public.

