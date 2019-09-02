  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lafia to Akwanga road to be closed today
ADVERTISEMENT

Lafia to Akwanga road to be closed today

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Kaduna-Abuja Road
File photo of a road

The road from Lafia to Akwanga will be closed today.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Lafia by China Harbour, the company executing the dualization of Keffi–Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road project.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated that: “This is to inform the public that rock blasting operation will take place on Monday, 2nd September 2019 at one kilometer from Eggon Town, going to Akwanga by the right hand side from between hours of 10:00 am to 5pm. There will be one short controlled blast during this time.

“The nature of the blast work is highly dangerous, the general public is advised to be cautious during the time and advised to observe safety signages, transport will be shut down for a short time during the blast.

“Please, take another route to your destination if necessary. Please ensure that kids and pets are kept in a safe place during the time,” the statement added.

The company regretted any inconvenience the blast might cause the general public.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.