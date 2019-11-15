Lafia hospital sacks staff for ethical, financial misconducts

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital Lafia,(DASH) Nasarawa state has sanctioned 10 of its staff over alleged ethical and financial misconducts.

Chief Medical Director, (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Hassan Ikrama said on Friday in Lafia that, the affected staff were dismissed for various offences including stealing, diversion of funds and sabotage.

He said, “Some of them were engaged in stealing of donated blood from the blood-bank and selling same to private hospitals or individuals, diversion of funds meant for the hospital.”

Dr. Ikrima said that some were using the facilities of the hospital to carry out investigations in the laboratory and siphon the cash for personal use.

He added that some of the staff that were dismissed or suspended were found culpable by the disciplinary committee.

He said that when he was appointed as the CMD of the hospital, he discovered that there were leakages in almost every department and instead of the internally generated revenue of the hospital to improve, it was rather dwindling, because of the financial diversions that was ongoing.

The CMD said, ‘‘Prior to my appointment the hospital was lacking in so many ways that led to series of referrals to hospitals like Federal Medical Center, Keffi, National Hospitals Abuja and Jos University Teaching Hospital, but we have surmount the challenges by improved accommodation facilities for the over 40 consultants on ground and also a centralized clinical services running on daily basis.

The CMD added that they have increased the numbers of theaters to three, ultrasound machines from 1 to 8, new digital x-ray machines, employed more doctors , nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists.

He assured the people of Nasarawa state and environs, that the management of the hospital is poised to ensuring better healthcare service delivery.

