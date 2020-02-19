Lady lands in Police net for attempted kidnap

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa state Police Command has arrested a lady, Paulina Santos, for allegedly attempting to kidnap her friend’s mother.

Parading the suspect alongside other suspected criminals on Wednesday in Lafia, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bola Longe, alleged that Paulina conceived a plan to kidnap the mother of her close friend whose husband works with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC).

According to him, “On February 11, at about 2030hrs, based on credible intelligence, police operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping section busted and subsequently arrested one Paulina Santos ‘f’ who had conceived a disingenuous plan to kidnap the mother of her bosom friend.”

Mr. Longe said the suspect hails from Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue state, adding that she is a resident of Azuba Bashayi, Lafia North Development Area, but works as a casual staff in a Primary Health Care facility.

The Police chief explained that the suspect had contacted an individual to help her organize a criminal gang that will execute the task of kidnapping the would-be victim, on the premise that her friend’s husband and children work with the NNPC, with a plan to extract a huge amount of money as ransom.

He said that the suspect has confessed to the crime noting that she will be arraigned in court once investigation is concluded.

