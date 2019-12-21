LADOL retains international certifications

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL has retained its International Organization for Standardization certificates in ISO 45001:2018 and 14001:2015 certification, being the first Company in West and North Africa to do so, according to a statement from the company.

“This success builds on the company’s marketing leading track record in implementation of quality, health, safety, environment and occupational health policies and procedures. LADOL’s management systems keep sustainability at its core and the Occupational Health and Safety and the Environment standards the company maintains reflect this throughout. LADOL transitioned to the ISO 45001:2018, the Occupational Health and Safety Management system in December 2018 and also retained its certifications for ISO 14001:2015 the Environment Management System in the same year. LADOL is already ISO 9001 certified,” the statement noted.

Retaining these certifications was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by RINA at LADOL Free Zone. The entire staff and management of LADOL showed exemplary dedication and leadership, which is improving and strengthening year on year as the company grows.

The ISO 45001:2018 certification is a badge of honour, confirming that LADOL provides safe and healthy workplaces for its employees, contractors and clients, preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as proactively continuously improving its OH&S performance. The ISO 14001:2015 confirms LADOL’s adherence to the highest global environmental standards. As the company’s systems are linked to achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable development Goals, there is a deep and sincere focus on more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining the company a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders.

With the renewal and retaining of ISO 45001:2018 and 14001:2015 certificate, the Managing Director of LADOL, Amy Jadesimi commented that “This success comes at the end of a very challenging year, when many hurdles have been thrown in LADOL’s way.

“I am grateful and moved that despite this, our staff and management remained focused on our core business and worked hard and diligently to meet and exceed the standards we achieved last year. Getting ISO certifications and our commitment to achieving the United Nations 17 SDGs are not about reaching for empty goals or accolades – this is about ensuring the company’s long-term success for decades to come by building on strong foundations that will enable us to scale both locally and globally – helping Nigeria to become West Africa’s hub. These successes are to the credit of our staff and management and an example of what real team work can achieve.”

LADOL is building the world’s first Sustainable Industrial Special Economic Zone (SSEZ). LADOL is using the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to build a unique circular ecosystem, servicing a range of industries.

The Zone was developed out of a disused swamp and has been operational since 2006. LADOL is becoming a blueprint for the Sustainable Industrialisation of Africa, turning Africa’s demographic dividend into a global wealth creation.

