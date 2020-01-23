LADOL, Mammoet sign collaboration agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL) and Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, have signed a strategic partnership deal.

The partnership is aimed at expanding LADOL’s capacity for project cargo handling and logistics for industrial sectors in West Africa. It will enable LADOL to utilize Mammoet’s crane fleet and project management services to provide clients with more comprehensive and cost-effective solutions.

Mammoet will supply LADOL with its heavy lift terminal crane – MTC 15, which turns any quay into a heavy lift terminal. With a load moment matching a 1,200 tonne crawler crane or a large floating sheerleg, the crane enables loads up to 600 tons to be lifted to and from the quay from non-geared cargo vessels. This lifting capacity is ideal for loading and offloading heavy items such as columns, vessels, reels, engines and any other project cargo. The crane will be installed at the LADOL quayside in January 2020 and will be the biggest installed shore crane of its kind in the region. In addition to the MTC 15, Mammoet will mobilize a 250-ton crawler crane to support Ladol’s quayside operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Harmen Tiddens, General Manager of Mammoet West Africa, said, “We are honoured and excited to partner with LADOL, because together we can bring greater value to our joint customers. Any company with a project that requires shipping or handling of project cargo in, to or from Nigeria, now has a new, fast, reliable and cost-effective option in Lagos.”

LADOL’s Executive Director Business Development, Mr. Jide Jadesimi said “The establishment of a long term relationship between Mammoet and LADOL is an extremely exciting and significant development in terms of massively increasing local capacity. Thereby attracting to Nigeria the general fabrication and complex construction jobs that are in increasing demand not just in Nigeria but across the Sub Region.”

