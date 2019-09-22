Lack of funds stalls lifters’ participation in world championship

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF)says lack of funds has stalled its participation in the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The championship is slated for between Sept. 18 and 29 in Pattaya, Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

NWF Technical Director, Christopher Nwadei, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the championship is one of three events that the federation must attend to determine its participation in Tokyo 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said that it was sad that the federation could not receive financial support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in spite of its potentials for the championship.

“We thought that with the record we had at the African Games in Morocco, the Ministry will give us the necessary support to participate in the Championship in Thailand.

“We were the only federation that gave the country the highest number of medals in Morocco.

“We won 47 medals out of the 127 medals that the country won which was an outstanding performance.We have two major events in November and December, these will determine our participation in Tokyo 2020.

“We also need financial support from private organisations, philanthropists and lovers of weightlifting.

“We are appealing to the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, to support us in our subsequent international events,’’ he said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App