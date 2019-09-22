  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Lack of funds stalls lifters’ participation in world championship
ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of funds stalls lifters’ participation in world championship

By . Published Date

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF)says lack of funds has stalled its participation in the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The championship is slated for between Sept. 18 and 29 in Pattaya, Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

NWF Technical Director, Christopher Nwadei, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the championship is one of three events that the federation must attend to determine its participation in Tokyo 2020.

He said that it was sad that the federation could not receive financial support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in spite of its potentials for the championship.

“We thought that with the record we had at the African Games in Morocco, the Ministry will give us the necessary support to participate in the Championship in Thailand.

“We were the only federation that gave the country the highest number of medals in Morocco.

“We won 47 medals out of the 127 medals that the country won which was an outstanding performance.We have two major events in November and December, these will determine our participation in Tokyo 2020.

“We also need financial support from private organisations, philanthropists and lovers of weightlifting.

“We are appealing to the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, to support us in our subsequent international events,’’ he said.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.