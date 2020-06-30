Lack of coordination, major weakness in Nigeria’s border mgt – Report

ADVERTISEMENT

The research report of the National Defence College Course 28 has identified lack of coordination as a major weakness in Nigeria’s border management.

The report was titled “Border Management and National Development in Nigeria: The ECOWAS Protocol Relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment in Perspective”.

It recommended, among other things, the adoption of a comprehensive border surveillance programme and the creation of National Border Management Service.

Speaking yesterday during the virtual presentation of the report, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described synergy among all agencies as key to addressing border management problems in Nigeria.

He said renewed efforts would be channelled towards improving synergy amongst agencies involved in border management as government and other stakeholders continued to seek solutions for a more effective border management in Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who spoke after the presentation of the research report and the interactive session, stressed the need to get all agencies involved in the sector together since “border management affects the economy very considerably”.

Participants present at the event included the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Mackson Kadiri and other principal officers of the College; the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency, Junaid Abdullahi; among others.

