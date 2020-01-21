Labourer lands in prison over defilement

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old labourer, Omotayo Ilemobayo, has been remanded in prison custody by a chief magistrate court in Ondo town for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl (names withheld).

Ilemobayo was accused of holding the neck by the girl before sexually assaulting her.

The police brought the accused person before the court on a two-count charge of defilement and assault.

The police prosecutor, Mr Charles Olagbayi, said the defendant committed the offence on December 27, 2019 at about 3pm at No 24, Oke-Igbala Street, Ondo.

Olagbayi prayed the court to remand Ilemobayo at the Shegede Correctional Centre pending advice from the office of the Ondo State Director of Public Prosecution.

