Labour urges Ihedioha to sustain pension payment

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date
Emeka Ihedioha
Governor Emeka Ihedioha

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have urged the state governor, Emeka  Ihedioha, to make regular payment of pensions a priority.

The NLC chairman, Comrade Austin Chilapku,  made the plea in Owerri yesterday following the commencement of payment of pension arrears on Thursday.

Chilakpu said in doing so, the governor would have surmounted a problem from previous administrations in the state.

“We appeal to Governor Ihedioha to sustain the prompt payment and ensure that pensioners continue to receive their pensions alongside workers of the state,” he said, adding that such would ensure enhanced productivity of workers and portray the government as one with genuine concern for the welfare of citizens.

TUC chairman, Comrade Nkim Tangban, while reacting to the issue of variations noticed in the payment,   expressed optimism that it would soon be resolved.

 

