Jobs: Labour sets new agenda for government in 2020

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will mount a very robust campaign for the generation of mass jobs and already existing jobs to be decent in Nigeria as the world marks end of a decade and beginning of a new year 2020.

The President of the NLC, comrade Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this in a new year felicitation message, noted that labour was perfecting plans for a National Job Summit in 2020.

The summit, he said, would get stakeholders, experts, policymakers, concerned demographics and workers on a roundtable to find answers and solutions to Nigeria’s burgeoning unemployment crisis.

In the spirit of growing the economy and creating jobs, labour urged compatriots, especially the elites, to change the country’s consumption habits.

He said: “We must consume what we produce. We must patronize ‘Made in Nigeria’.”

On the issue of corruption, Wabba said: “In the immediate past year, the efforts of the current government against official corruption was consolidated with the conviction of top politicians, their aides and their collaborators in the business community. Given that every naira stolen from the Nigerian people is an infrastructure stolen, a job stolen, a dignity stolen, a future stolen and sometimes, lives stolen.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will continue to support the current efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to rid Nigeria of official graft. We will also continue to partner with anti-corruption agencies to increase public awareness on the ills of official corruption and to expose fraudulent deals and characters.”.

Labour then, urged the FG, in 2020, to prioritize the security of lives and property of the citizenry.

