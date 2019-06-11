Breaking News
Buhari, APC pray tribunal to strike out suit filed by AtikuSenate Presidency: How Buhari-anointed candidate defeated PDP-backed Ali NdumeBreaking: Lawan emerges Senate President
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Labour protests “inhuman treatment” of migrants at UAE embassy (photos)

Labour protests “inhuman treatment” of migrants at UAE embassy (photos)

By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman
Nigerian Labour Congress at the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja to protest inhuman treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in the Gulf countries. Photo by Umar Shehu Usman

Sharing

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.