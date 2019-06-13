Labour Party gets new national excos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labour Party (LP) has elected new National Executive Council (NEC) members that would pilot the affairs of the party in the next four years.

The party at the National Convention held in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, re-elected its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, alongside other national officers.

Also elected at the convention, observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), deployed from its headquarters in Abuja, include, Comrade Maria Lebeke, Alhaji Bashiru Apapa Lamidi and Platform (institutional representative) as Deputy National Chairmen.

The elected National Vice Chairmen include Sunday innocent Okeke for South East, Comrade Bode Simon, South West; Prince Favour Reuben, South-South; Comrade Adi Shirsha, North Central; Alkali Ibrahim Moh’d North East and Umar Faouk Ibrahim, North West.

While Barrister Julius Abure emerged the party’s National Secretary, Mr. Kenedy Chigozie and Alhaji Saleh Lawan were elected Deputy National Secretaries, respectively.

Other elected officers include, Mrs. Oluchukwu Oparah, National Treasurer; Mrs. Dupe Seyaolu, National Women Leader; Gbenga Daramola, National Financial Secretary; Innocent Lagi, National Publicity Secretary; Comrade Clement Gbazuagu Ojukwu, National Organising Secretary; Barrister Akingbade Samuel Oyelaki, National Legal Adviser; Comrade Lami Ahmed, National Auditor, and Comrade A Eregbe, National youth Leader.

The party said it left the positions of National Women Leaders and that of Deputy Youth Leaders, respectively to be filled by the NEC.

