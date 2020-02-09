Labour in Niger calls off strike over minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

Organised labour in Niger state has called off its strike over implementation of the new minimum wage.

The union, comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had called the strike last week after the state government failed to implement the new minimum wage regime at the end of a 21-day ultimatum.

In series of negotiation meetings, both sides made concessions, labour said in a statement signed by NLC and the TUC chairman, Yakubu Garba and Tanimu Yunusa respectively.

“It was agreed that the discussions on pension resumes immediately taking cognizance of the government agreement to increase its contribution from10.5% to 13% to address 7.5% pension liabilities.

“That the government agreed to increase the Redemption Bond from 5% and release 20% of monthly 1GR to address it and that it will take effect immediately.

“It was also agreed that the contributory Pension Scheme resumes and shall cover civil servants in both State and Local Government Areas while records of funds enumerated above shall be transmitted to the Organized Labour on Monthly basis.”

The statement however disclosed that the Ministry of Finance and that of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs have been directed to pay the outstanding leave grants within the period of May-September, 2020.

While the issue of National Minimum Wage, Grade Levels 01-06 of all salary structures had been concluded and Government has effected payments of 100% with effect from January, 2020. The Local Government Councils shall start their payment with effect from February, 2020.

“The agreement on consequential adjustment is without prejudice to the outstanding balances of 8.37% CONPCASS/CONTEDISS for workers in the tertiary sector and 10% CONHESS for health workers at the LGA levels. The effective date for the implementation of the consequential adjustment is 1st February, 2020. While the arrears for State and Local Government Civil Servants i.e 2 months for State workers and 3 months for Local Government Staff shall be paid in the month of March, 2020 and accordingly the strike is hereby suspended,” the statement added.

