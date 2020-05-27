  1. Home
Labour gives Ganduje 14 days to reverse workers pay cut

By Sani Ibrahim Paki 
Joint Press Briefing by Organised Labour in Kano

Labour unions in Kano have given the state government 14 days to reverse its decision to slash worker’s May salary.

They are threatening a seven days warning strike if the decision is not reversed before the end of 14 days, chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Kano, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, told a press conference.

The unions say the cut was abrupt and without notification.

