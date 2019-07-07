Labour congratulates Mustapha, Kyari on re-appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha and Malam Abba Kyari as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President, respectively.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said this while delivering a statement, in Abuja.

He said the union had over the past four years enjoyed very good working relationships with Alhaji Kyari and Mr. Mustapha which contributed immensely in fast-tracking resolutions of critical labour issues in the country.

He said, “We have no doubt that the country has benefited and will benefit more from their commitment to the success of the present government and the progress of the entire country.”

Wabba added that they enjoyed a robust relation with, Mr. Kyari’s at critical moments during the negotiations of the new National Minimum Wage, “which dispelled various misinformation sent to the President by some individuals involved in the negotiations.” he added.

NLC further urged Mr. President to maintain the trust and patriotic purpose of the presence of Alhaji Kyari and Boss Mustapha in his administration.

