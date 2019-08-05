Labbo lauds Gov Badaru on Jigawa Stars promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of sports in Jigawa State Hon. Gambo Umar Laboo has attributed Jigawa Golden Stars promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League to the unflinching support from the governor of the state, Hon. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

After seven years in the lower division, Jigawa Golden Stars picked one of the tickets to the NPFL after coming tops in Group A2 of the northern conference of the Nigeria National League.

They will also slug it out with other promoted teams, Adamawa United, Akwa Starlets and Warri Wolves, in the Super 4 competition in Asaba.

Speaking on the team’s promotion, the director of sports said the feat wouldn’t have been possible without the financial and moral support from the governor of the state.

He said despite the lean resources and contending problems, the governor ensured that Jigawa Stars got the necessary financial support to prosecute their matches in the NNL.

“We in Jigawa Golden Stars are grateful to His Excellency, Hon. Mohamed Badaru Abubakar for his unwavering support to the team.

Our promotion to the NPFL was made possible because of his financial and moral support which motivated the players to put in their best.

“We are highly indebted to him and the good people of Jigawa State who have stood behind us even in our trying moments,” he said.

The Director of sports also said Jigawa Stars would need more support now that the club is going to face higher challenges.

Labbo therefore expressed confidence that the governor will sustain his support to the team.

