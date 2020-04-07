Lab scientists seek inclusion in task force, reject Chinese intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has advised the federal government to include its scientists in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. The spokesman of the association, Ifeanyichukwu Casmir, made the call yesterday in Abuja. He said doing so would effectively address issues and policies related to laboratory testing in the country. He said the association rejected the Chinese medical team which the government planned to invite to Nigeria. He said the money that would be spent on chartering a plane to China to bring the team could be used to build an isolation centre in the country.

He warned that it could also spell doom for Nigeria as experienced in Italy where mortality cases worsened with Chinese intervention.

He said the association had listed the names of 170 medical laboratory scientists with specialization in molecular technology and skills and sent same to the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said that Nigeria could take a cue from South Africa that had commenced massive testing of the populace.

