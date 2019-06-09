La Mariposa wins 2019 Patron’s Tour at Marrakech

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Nigeria’s budding talents, Ahmed Aminu played a pivoting role as Team La Mariposa-Lexus emerge champions of the Patron’s Tour 2019 Ritz-Carlton Residences Cup held at the Marrakech Polo Club.

Four teams took part in the international tournament with the final match being won by the La Mariposa-Lexus team, which defeated La Palmerie-La Martina 4-2 for the title.

Marrakech Polo Club was well presented in the winning team, with member Patrick de Guillebon, Club Pro Mariano Darritchon and the rising star Nini Yassine Douada. Ahmed Aminu, visiting from Nigeria, completed the winning team. La Palmerie comprised Brits Dick Hooper and Sean Mahoney, as well as Martin Magal (Slovenia) and Ignacio Tejerina (Argentina).

Winner of the subsidiary final (Lexus Cup) became Team Ritz-Carlton Residences, Marrakech. In this final the up and coming star Baptiste Rossi succeeded in his first international tournament, playing alongside the brothers Luca and Fabio Meier from Switzerland and pro Mariano Lopez from Argentina.

Marrakech Polo Club-Franck Dubarry (English Nadia Whitelock, Argentine Adolfo Casabal, Swiss Ambassador Massimo Baggi and Italian Lichele Cattadori) made it to the fourth place. Players from eight different countries participated in this fun-filled tournament.

Meanwhile, the Houston Polo Club hosted the 2019 Legation Cup Final between Texas and Great Britain, on the first day of its new season. Charles Cadogan was the first to score of the game, successfully converting two open goal penalties to give Great Britain a two goal lead going into halftime.

Bryan Middleton from team Texas came out firing the third chukker, scoring three unanswered goals on the Best Playing Pony of the match, a chestnut mare named Max. The crowd cheered the Texas team on, as the fourth and final chukker began.

Texas players Billy Mudra and Paul Hobby put a goal each on the board to extend their lead to 5 to 2 in the middle of the last chukker.

However, team Great Britain was not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Honorable Charles Cadogan converted a safety and Will Emerson found the goal from the field to bring their team within one goal margin.

The English had 30 seconds to tie the game from a knock in, but their play was interrupted by the Texas’ team solid defense effort and the clock ran out with Texas coming away with a 5 to 4 win over Great Britain. Pip Cardnell from André Clouet was awarded most valuable player. Max, played by Bryan Middleton became Best Playing Pony.

