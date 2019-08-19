La Liga signs deal with Arewa Radio to broadcast league in Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish La Liga has exclusively sealed a partnership deal with Arewa Radio, a radio station based in northwest Nigeria to broadcast its matches in Hausa language in order to reach out to its large fans in northern Nigeria.

While unveiling the partnership deal in Kano, the Communication and Projects Coordinator of La Liga Nigeria, Ayodeji Adegbenro, said the need for the league to identify with Arewa Radio was hinged on its unique style of broadcasting in Hausa, its priority for standard sport shows as well as wide range of coverage and information dissemination to millions of northern Nigerians.

He explained that the medium now have the full rights to promote the La Liga brand by broadcasting any match of the league towards enhancing its local knowledge in northern part of the country.

“We have no doubt that the partnership will grow the league in the North due to our findings on the antecedents of Arewa Radio brand in the region and we do hope that the partnership would be sustained to enable both parties harness its benefits,” he said.

In his remarks, the Station’s Manager, Prince Daniel (Aboki), described the partnership as timely and a welcome development considering the fact that the medium’s sport shows were rated to be the best among its kinds in the region just as the station’s reach was incomparable.

“Arewa Radio is considered to be the most listened radio station at grassroot within its franchise. Our number of daily news bulletins surpass every other radio stations in the region. With all this, I can assure you that you are at the right place” said Aboki.

