La Liga clubs pledge €200m to other sports, lower leagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Clubs in Spain’s top two divisions have agreed to give an additional 200 million euros (176.4 million pounds) over the next four years to boost Spanish sports.

The fund would also assist lower league football, the league’s organising body, La Liga, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since signing a collective broadcasting rights deal in 2015, La Liga had donated 1 per cent of its revenue to Spain’s sports ministry.

It has increased this to 2.5 per cent as part of a new agreement, while it has doubled its contribution to the national soccer federation (RFEF) from 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

The agreement came after an eight-hour meeting between La Liga’s President, Javier Tebas and RFEF Chief, Luis Rubiales, who have had a long-running dispute over how Spanish soccer should be run, and the Sports Minister, Irene Lozano.

“This agreement looks to help sport not just in these moments of crisis provoked by COVID-19 but forever.

“This is a structural measure with no time limit which will strengthen the commitment of the professional clubs and La Liga with Spanish sport,” it stated.

Many La Liga clubs had been damaged financially by the pause in football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had enacted wage cuts, although other sports and non-professional clubs had also been hit during the national state of emergency.

The virus had so far infected more than 200,000 people in Spain, claiming 21,282 lives. (Reuters/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App