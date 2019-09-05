La Casera assures consumers of healthy, quality products

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of The La Casera Company (TLCC), Nigerian Soft Drink Company, Mr. Chinedum Okereke has said that the meticulous work including rigorous quality assurance that precedes the final production of all its products has a singular objective to ensure consumers enjoy products that are healthy, wholesome and refreshing.

According to Okereke, all products from the Company conform to the highest quality standards, produced in line with the globally accepted code of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and also continuously been certified by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Referring to production facilities located at Mile 2 in Lagos, Okereke stated that every one of the automated production lines continues to work to exceed target standards in areas of quality, human safety and environmental preservation. “On an incremental basis, we continue to automate our processes as our major aim is the continuous enhancement of the quality of products we make available to our consumers,”

