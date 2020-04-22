Kyrgios no fan of Slams without crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

As Grand Slam governing bodies ponder over the perfect blueprint of future events amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Australian world number 40 Nick Kyrgios has said he does not want to play in a major in the absence of crowd.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July.

The French Open, the first Grand Slam to be hit by the spread of the coronavirus, moved the claycourt event to September 20-October 4 from its traditional May start while the Wimbledon championships, set to begin in late June, were cancelled.

