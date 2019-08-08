Kyrgios falls at first hurdle in Montreal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Kyrgios crashed back to earth with a first-round loss at the ATP Montreal Masters on Tuesday, falling 6-3, 6-4 to Briton Kyle Edmund.

Two days after winning the ATP 500 series title in Washington with a burst of consistent form, the Australian court jester was unable to maintain momentum in a match delayed for 90 minutes in the second set by light rain.

“I’m a little bit tired. Physically I actually feel like I’m OK,” Kyrgios said after losing in 67 minutes of actual play.

“Kyle played well, served well and didn’t really give me any rhythm into the match at all.”

