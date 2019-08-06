Kyrgios edges Medvedev to win ATP Washington Open title

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaking off back spasms to blast 18 aces, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios kept his composure and captured the ATP Washington Open title Sunday, defeating Russia’s 10th-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4).

The 24-year-old Aussie, who struggled through the opening set, claimed the $365 390 top prize and his sixth career ATP crown at the US Open tuneup event.

“This is probably my best memory of a final,” Kyrgios said. “I left it all on the court.”

Kyrgios, 5-1 this year against top-10 rivals, won his second title of the season after Acapulco in March and will jump 25 positions to 27th in Monday’s new rankings, his first top-30 appearance in 43 weeks.

“This has been one of the greatest weeks of my life. I’ve made massive strides,” Kyrgios said. “This whole week has been amazing. It’s a week I won’t forget.”

