Kyari’s death rattles neighbors, domestic staff

Domestic staff at Abba Kyari’s residence In Kaduna and their neighbors yesterday expressed shock over the death of the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Our correspondent who visited his Kaduna home at Yahaya Iman, Rabah road found the main gate locked with only one domestic staff in the house.

A security guard later told Daily Trust that all family members were in Abuja and was not certain when they would return.

Neighbors said they received news of the death with shock, adding that they had prayed that he would get better since he was moved to Lagos for further tests and treatment about three weeks ago.

Sadiq Ibrahim who lives close to the residence described the late chief of staff as a gracious member of the community, adding that his death was a loss to the people of Kaduna State where he had resided with his family for years.

“We had prayed that he would pull through and a lot of people were happy when he issued a statement a few weeks ago saying he was not showing any symptoms. Unfortunately, Allah had other plans. We pray Allah grants his soul mercy,” he said.

Hajiya Asabe Uwa who also resides in the community said she was an acquaintance of the Kyaris and said his death was a huge loss that would leave a vacuum.

“Most people do not know the family and only rely on the false information against him in the media. He was a loving and caring husband and a wonderful father, he cared about people’s problems and always tried to help those in need,” she said.

