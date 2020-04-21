Kyari’s burial: SGF, others ignore Buhari’s directive for isolation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some other members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 who attended the Saturday’s burial rites of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have not gone for 14-day isolation directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari died of complications from coronavirus on Friday and was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

The SGF as well as the national coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; who were present at Kyari’s burial, attended a briefing of the task force in Abuja yesterday.

Mustapha regretted flouting safety guidelines at the Saturday’s burial of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who died of complications from coronavirus on Friday.

He said: “The PTF recognizes, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messaging to Nigerians, at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

“Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic.”

National Coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu, who was also at the burial and equally attended the Monday briefing, apologized for the mistakes made at Kyari’s burial.

He said: “The PTF will like to acknowledge and apologise for the mistakes that were made regarding the burial of the late Chief of Staff. We realised that crowd control failed, we have learned from this and we will ensure that future events are adequately regulated and follow the task force’s protocols.

“The Gudu Cemetery had since been decontaminated, the personal protective equipment discarded at the site; decontaminated being burned and discarded according to the NCDC guidelines.

“I’d like to further clarify the issue of COVID-19 and the burial processes. Contrary to what is on social media, the body of the late Chief of Staff was properly prepared for burial, according to NCDC guidelines and the Islamic faith.

Asked if the taskforce will extend such privileges to other families that might request same, Aliyu said: “the incident over the weekend was not intentional, it was a crowd control issue, no privileges were given. In a pandemic situation, you cannot differentiate between the rich and the poor, you cannot differentiate between nationalities and neither can you differentiate between races because the virus itself does not differentiate.”

On why those of them who attended the burial were not on self-isolation as directed by the Presidency, he said: “In terms of self-isolation, we’ve clear-cut guidelines for isolation: if you’ve symptoms consistent with COVID-19, we’ll have to isolate you when we test. If you’ve had contact with a case of COVID-19, we’ll isolate you, if you’re coming from an area that’s of high prevalence, we’ll isolate you”.

