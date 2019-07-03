Kyari’s appointment will consolidate reforms in NNPC – IPMAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and seven others Chief Operating Officers.

A statement issued by the National Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Danladi Pasali said the appointments of Kyari and his management team, is a clear testimony that the present government is serious and eager to reform the petroleum sector in tune with the global best practice.

“Mallam Kyari being a technocrat, with clean records of transparency and dedication to duty during his many years in the sector, to have him at the top of affairs of NNPC, will help the country’s national oil company to compete favourably with its international counterparts.”

