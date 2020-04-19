Kyari sponsored 150 Boko Haram orphans – Kinsmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno residents expressed shock when news of death of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, got t them yesterday.

The Secretary General of Bama Progressive Forum (BPF), Dr. Ali Bakari Mohammed, described him as a role model to future generation.

“On behalf of Bama Progressive Forum (BPF) and the good people of Bama L.G.A of Borno State, it is with profound sadness that we condole with the family of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mallam Abba Kyari was a man of virtue, honour and a worthy ambassador of Bama and Borno State as a whole. He will be remembered for his hard work, philanthropy, principle and dedication to duty. Above all, he is a worthy role model to emulate by our generation and indeed the future generation.”

The proprietor of Future Prowess, Barr. Zannah Mustapha, said he received the news with rude shock while describing him as philanthropic who had sponsored 150 orphans of Boko Haram crisis for 10 years without public knowledge.

“He had been sponsoring 150 orphans since 2010 to date. The headmaster, students, one of his friends knew of this sponsorship and wanted us all not to let other people know.” Barr. Hannah said.

The Secretary, Board of Trustees, Bama Initiative For Human Development, Kachalla Grema Kyari, described his exit as painful especially at the time when his services were needed most in the nation.

