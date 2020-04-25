Kyari played key role in return of $300m Abacha loot – US

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States government says the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, played an important role in the repatriation of over $300 million stolen by a former Head of State, Sani Abacha.

The Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, in a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, described the deceased as a dedicated public servant and respected interlocutor for the American government.

“We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

“He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically,” Nagy said in a statement issued yesterday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary said this vision, encapsulated by the late chief of staff, was a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.

