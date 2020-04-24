Kyari played key role in return of $300m Abacha loot – US govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States government says the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, played important role in the repatriation of over $300 million from funds allegedly stolen by the former head of state, Sani Abacha.

The Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, in a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, described the deceased as a dedicated public servant and respected interlocutor for the American government.

‘‘Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja.

‘‘We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

‘‘He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically,’’ Nagy said, according to a statement issued on Friday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary, according to the statement, said that this vision, encapsulated by the late Chief of Staff, was a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.

‘‘His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country,’’ he added.

Nagy, who condoled with the government and people of Nigeria, the Kyari family on the loss, promised that the U.S. government would stand with Nigeria in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The President also received condolence messages from Usani Uguru Usani, former Minister of Niger Delta; Alhaji Sabiu Bako, Kano-based businessman and Bataure Abdulazziz, a trade union leader.

