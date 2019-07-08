Kyari, Mustapha’s reappointments will stabilise polity — Nakande

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of State for Information and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, has described the reappointment of Malam Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government (SGF) as a wise decision that will further stabilise the polity.

Alhaji Nakande who spoke with newsmen in Jos, described Abba Kyari and Mustapha as strong pillars of support for the current administration, adding that their knowledge and experience would help the administration deliver on its outstanding promises to Nigerians.

The former minister said, “Bringing in new persons at this stage to serve in those two key positions would have meant going back to the drawing board. Abba Kyari has been there from day one; even before the appointment of ministers. So, he knows the history of every policy direction of the present government and he has worked hard to see the administration succeed; while Mustapha who took over as SGF in 2017 has added value to governance. So, it would have been counterintuitive for Mr. President to have dropped any of them because as the say in sports, you don’t change a winning team.”

Similarly, the National Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali, said the reappointment of Kyari and Mustapha would advance the established agenda and policy direction of the present administration.

Pasali in a statement, said, “Abba Kyari’s firm stand on nation building and holding firm to the trust reposed on him by the president is enough reason to reappoint him to continue to drive such an ideology.”

He stated that Mustapha’s agility since assumption of office in 2017 had reshaped the way the administration’s policy directions were carried out.

