KWASU says 2020/2021 admission yet to commence

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU) says its admission process for the 2020/2021 academic session is yet to commence.

The institution’s Director of University Relations, Mr Abdulrazaq Sanni stated this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin.

Sanni said the admission process was yet to commence and that the inappropriate information was being peddled by villains in the social media.

”Attention of the Management of KWASU has been drawn to the news being peddled, especially in the social media, about the commencement of admission process for the 2020/21 academic session into the university.

”The university wishes to inform the general public and especially the intending applicants that admission process for the 2020/21 academic session is yet to commence.

”Hence, it dissociates itself from the fogey website (ngedunews.com) and inappropriate information being peddled by the villains in the social media.

”However, we wish to assure our intending applicants that the public will be duly informed about the admission process on the official website of the institution.

”You can visit only Kwara State University, Malete’s website for genuine information concerning admission into the University.

”This website shall be made public in due course,” he said. (NAN)

