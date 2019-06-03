Kwarans should get water in 100 days – Gov AbdulRazaq

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday directed the ministry of water resources to deliver constant water supply to specific areas of Ilorin, the state capital, within 100 days.

He also asked the ministry and affected consultants to deliver water to every part of the state by getting all the dams working, pledging to give them the necessary support.

AbdulRazaq gave the charge during his off-the-curf visit to Agba Dam, Asa Dam Water Works and Western Reservoir where he lamented that no part of the state gets constant water supply despite the over N6bn already sunk into the water reticulation project.

The Governor said he might wield the big stick in form of “house cleaning” if the ministry does not deliver on his directive.

“We have a mandate to deliver water to our people and within the next 100 days. For a start, I want to see constant water supply in specific areas of Ilorin, it may be Ilorin East, South or West or anything (where these particular dams cover),” he said.

“Don’t keep talking. We want action. Our people want water. No part of Ilorin or anywhere in this state do people have water. Raise a memo to state what the problems are and what’s needed to fix them. People are tired of empty talk.”

“We have to solve the problems now. Forget the big word reticulation, let’s fix the problem. We need immediate memo on what the problems are and we will give you all the support.”

AbdulRazaq said his administration is determined to provide potable water to the entire state, even if in phases, in line with its campaign promises.

“We need to think out of the box. I’m serious about having water in our homes within 100 days. We have the mandate to deliver water to our people,” he said.

General Manager of Water Corporation, Alhaji Yahaya Tunde, said constant electricity supply and treatment materials are the major challenges.

He said all the water works are currently disconnected from power supply because they owe the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) at least N24m. Adding that they have a monthly electricity bill of N9.7m

Apart from the ongoing strike action by staff of the water works, Tunde also said they needed modern equipment that can monitor water pressure and detect when pipes go bad.

